Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

Published July 9, 2018
The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
 
Highlights from his issue:
  • WBA Chair Steve Wexler writes about embracing change
  • WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind presents highlights from Summer Conference
  • Stations should have safety plans
  • WBA, coalition pushing for repeal of personal property tax
  • Preview of Broadcasters Clinic
  • Highlights from Summer Conference, Hall of Fame, and The Toolbox
  • Highlights from the WBA Gala
  • Broadcasters represented on police body cameras committee
  • Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
  • UW-RF media production students connect with students in Germany
  • Seth Resler’s takeaways after meeting with stations at Summer Conference
  • First Jowett Fellowship awarded
