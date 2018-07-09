Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The July/August issue of the Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available. You can download it here.
Highlights from his issue:
- WBA Chair Steve Wexler writes about embracing change
- WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind presents highlights from Summer Conference
- Stations should have safety plans
- WBA, coalition pushing for repeal of personal property tax
- Preview of Broadcasters Clinic
- Highlights from Summer Conference, Hall of Fame, and The Toolbox
- Highlights from the WBA Gala
- Broadcasters represented on police body cameras committee
- Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
- UW-RF media production students connect with students in Germany
- Seth Resler’s takeaways after meeting with stations at Summer Conference
- First Jowett Fellowship awarded