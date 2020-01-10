Winchester to handle traffic, afternoons in La Crosse

La Crosse Media Group named Travis Winchester to the newly created position of traffic coordinator and afternoon host for Country WQCC (Kicks 106.3).

Winchester joined La Crosse Media Group in 2018 following full and part time stops at Mid-West Family Broadcasting in La Crosse, Madison, Eau Claire, and Rockford, Illinois over 10 years.

“I am super excited to handle afternoons on the station I literally grew up listening too,” Winchester said. “I am so excited to be back on the radio in my hometown.”