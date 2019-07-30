Wilson named news director at Fox 6

FOX 6 (WITI-TV) in Milwaukee has named Jim Wilson the station’s news director.

Wilson was previously the Assistant News Director at the station, a position he has held since 2017. He will now oversee all aspects of newsroom operations.

“I’ve had a chance to watch Jim lead the day-to-day operations of our newsroom, continuing to guide and deliver on the ‘Because You Matter’ brand promise we have with our viewers,” Chuck Steinmetz, President/General Manager said. “His extensive background in news, his tremendous storytelling ability, and his vision to lead our team across all platforms make him the right person for the job.”

Wilson has almost 30 years of experience at FOX6, including works as a photojournalist, chief photographer and assistant news director. He has been the interim news director since June of this year.

“I am honored and humbled to follow in the footsteps of great FOX 6 News Directors like Jill Geisler and John LaPorte,” Wilson said. “They taught me the importance leadership and having a relentless pursuit of excellence. I look forward to continuing that tradition not only with our staff but for the community we serve.”

Wilson graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and holds a master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Wilson has been recognized with a Peabody and five national Murrow awards for his work.

