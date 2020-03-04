Welton to receive 2020 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award

WBA Board member and regional sales manager, Central US, for Nautel Limited, Jeff Welton, will be honored April 21 with the 2020 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Welton handles all aspects of transmitter sales and customer support. He joined Nautel in 1990 as the company’s first customer service technician, and went on to provide field support, conduct site inspections and installations, and develop training materials for both internal and external use.

Welton is also a frequent lecturer and author on digital radio, radio technology, and radio engineering, including numerous articles and three chapters in the 11th edition of the NAB Engineering Handbook. He received the 2019 Association of Public Radio Engineers Engineering Achievement Award and the SBE James C. Wulliman Educator of the Year award in 2018.

Jim Stenberg from American Tower Corporation will receive the 2020 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.