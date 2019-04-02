Welton receives achievement award

The Association of Public Radio Engineers (APRE) is honoring Nautel’s Jeff Welton with this year’s APRE Engineering Achievement Award.

In the announcement, APRE President Victoria St. John said, “Jeff helps make possible what we do, representing the approach to the ideals and engineering practices and training that APRE stands for and promotes.”

Welton is well known for sharing best practices in the areas of lightning protection, grounding, transmitter site safety and other important subjects via articles and presentations. He also wrote the chapter on Facility Grounding Practice and Lightning Protection for the 11th edition of the NAB Engineering Handbook.

Welton is the central U.S. regional sales manager for Nautel and has worked for the transmitter manufacturer for nearly 30 years. He’s also a member of the WBA Board.