Weekly Radio Addresses touch on heart disease, medical marijuana

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol puts the focus on heart disease and legalizing medical marijuana. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, state Sen. Joan Ballweg highlights her resolution to raise awareness for heart disease during American Heart Month.

The Markesan Republican says she wants Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent the deadly disease. Residents should plan regular check-ups and make healthier lifestyle choices to help improve their heart health, she says.

“The good news is cardiovascular disease is preventable,” Ballweg says. “Maintaining a healthy weight, a healthy diet, and at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week will all help to decrease the likelihood of heart disease and stroke.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220210gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, state Sen. Jon Erpenbach touts his bill to legalize medical marijuana.

The West Point Dem says Wisconsinites shouldn’t have to commit crimes to use marijuana as a medicinal remedy. He says the bill has been in the works for 10 years, taking into consideration what regulation works in other states and what patients need.

“Over the years I have heard from veterans, cancer patients, moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas who have been forced to break the law to help themselves, or someone they love, improve their quality of life,” he says.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220210demaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/