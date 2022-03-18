Weekly Radio Addresses talk about helping children, defending voting rights

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers talk about helping children of parents who’ve committed a sex crime and defending voting rights. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address: Sen. Joan Ballweg touts the passage of her bill into law allowing parents of children whose other parent has committed a sex-related crime to legally change their kids’ last names.

The Markesan Republican says after stories of manipulation, shame and expensive court processes, she’s proud to have authored the bill allowing a parent to change the name of their child, who is 14 years or younger, if the other parent was convicted of a homicide or certain sex-related crimes.

“Wisconsin is full of great close-knit communities that offer high caliber education, opportunities for economic success and positive social connections,” she says. “No one should have to uproot their lives just to disassociate themselves with past trauma and begin to move forward.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220317gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard says don’t let Republicans discourage you from voting.

The Madison Dem asks people not to be discouraged by reports of Republicans’ lawsuits. She also says people shouldn’t be discouraged by “their attempts to undermine election results, and the bills they passed that try and make it harder for people to vote, especially people with disabilities and individuals who live in nursing homes and other group settings.”

“My Democratic colleagues and I are proud to stand with Governor Evers to protect and defend the voting rights of all Wisconsinites and to ensure our elections are more accessible and inclusive – not more restrictive,” she says.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220317demaddress/

