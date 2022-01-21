Weekly Radio Addresses take on worker shortage, support for farmers

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused this week on the worker shortage and help for farmers. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Jon Plumer touted a GOP package of bills that aims to address Wisconsin’s workforce shortage.

The Lodi Republican said reinstatement of the unemployment benefit work search requirement without a penalty for those who don’t show up for interviews has “led to the practice of ‘ghosting’ in which an employer will contact a prospective employee, set up an interview, only to have that individual not reply or not show up for their interview.”

“To help resolve this problem of individuals taking advantage of the unemployment system, I am authoring LRB 3005 in this package aimed at reducing UI ghosting,” he said.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/weekly-gop-radio-address-rep-plumer-on-stronger-workforce-initiative/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted the $100 million in aid he directed to support farmers.

Evers also celebrated National Cheese Lover’s Day by thanking farmers across Wisconsin for “working tirelessly to keep food on our tables and our grocery store shelves stocked, whether it was cheese, produce, meat–you name it.”

“Through three rounds of the Farm Support Program, we’ve now directed $100 million in direct aid payments to Wisconsin’s farmers and were able to help support more than 15,000 farmers in the first two rounds,” he added.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-celebrates-national-cheese-lovers-day-highlights-investments-made-to-support-wisconsin-farmers/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/