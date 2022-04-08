Weekly Radio Addresses take on school laws, children’s mental health

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss school-related laws and help for children’s facing mental health issues. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Alberta Darling touts GOP-backed school-related laws.

The River Hills Republican says her party is “working hard to protect the rights of parents. From making sure you’re aware of what your child is learning in school to creating a parental bill of rights.”

“Republicans are in your corner,” she continues. “We are also making sure parents know about the risks student-athletes might face.”

Darling noted she authored the Sideline for Safety Act, which former Gov. Scott Walker signed in 2012 and requires parents to be informed about the dangers of concussions in sports. She said Republicans built upon that with more recent legislation Gov. Tony Evers signed that aims to protect student athletes with potentially fatal heart conditions that often go undetected.

“This law will help make sure sports are also safer for student-athletes because Republicans are in your corner,” Darling said.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220407gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Janet Bewley touts Gov. Tony Evers’ $15 million Get Kids Ahead Initiative aimed at improving children’s mental health.

“The pandemic has greatly exacerbated the need for additional and improved student mental health services,” the Mason Dem says.

“Governor Evers recognizes how crucial mental health is to children’s success in school,” she adds. “This week he announced that nearly every school district across the state will be awarded funds through his Get Kids Ahead Initiative.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220407demaddress/

