Weekly Radio Addresses take on COVID response for schools, restaurants

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol focus on reactions to COVID in schools and restaurants. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers offered support for Wisconsin’s schools, teachers and students as the omicron variant spreads.

Evers said regular testing and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are the best tools to fight the rising caseload, adding “Schools are uniquely positioned to help educate families about the benefits of the vaccine, as well as meet kids and parents where they are and in their own neighborhoods.”

“For the last two years, parents and educators have gone above and beyond to do everything they can to make sure our kids are caught up and in the classroom, and we will continue to support them in their efforts in any way we can–just as we have since day one,” he said.

Read or listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220114-dem-address/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Bob Wittke touted his bill that would create a tax exemption for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant recipients.

The Racine Republican said giving restaurants a break as the state continues to deal with a workforce shortage would help ensure Wisconsinites don’t have to see restaurant owners “succumb to ruin.”

“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was a lifeline for restaurants to help stay in business and retain their employees; it would be a step backward in recovery if we now tax these emergency lifelines,” he said.

Read or listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220114-gop-address/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/