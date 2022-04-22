Weekly Radio Addresses slam DSPS, tout clean energy

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss DSPS and clean energy. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen slams the Department of Safety and Professional Services for what he calls mismanagement.

The Fond du Lac Republican in the address says, “the delay and bureaucracy at DSPS are causing economic hardship and delaying Wisconsinites entry into the workforce. On top of this, we just heard the agency has scheduled a two-week ‘blackout’ on new license applications.”

“DSPS is claiming that they need to completely shut down the new application process in order to transition over to their new electronic filing system,” he says. “A two-week shutdown would never happen in the private sector and is just another sign of poor management in our state government agencies.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220422gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Janet Bewley touts Gov. Tony Evers’ clean energy plan.

The Mason Dem in the address says the guv is leading the way toward “a clean, reliable, and affordable energy policy that will save our families money on monthly energy bills, modernize our buildings and industries, innovate transportation, maximize energy efficiency, and generate more than 40,000 new jobs by 2030.

“I applaud the Governor’s commitment to transitioning Wisconsin to a clean energy economy. Don’t listen to the Republicans who push the false dilemma between tackling the climate crisis and having a strong economy. The reality is that investing in clean energy is a win-win situation,” she says.

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220422demaddress/

