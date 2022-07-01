Weekly Radio Addresses Observe Independence Day

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are observing the July 4 Independence Day holiday. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. LaTonya Johnson notes Independence Day while denouncing Republican lawmakers.

The Milwaukee Dem highlights multiple issues where she says Republicans have ignored the will of the people of Wisconsin. She adds polls show a majority of Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, marijuana use shouldn’t be criminalized, and increased gun background checks and red flag laws should be implemented.

“So as we celebrate the 4th of July, please reflect on the state of our democracy and if your representative truly listens to the people they were elected to serve,” Johnson says.

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski says July 4th is a special day of remembrance and celebration of freedom.

The Irma Republican reflects on the first 4th of July celebrated in Philadelphia in 1777, comparing it to current celebrations of fireworks, grill-outs, concerts, parades and much more.

“Independence Day is a reminder of not only the price of freedom, but the weight of freedom. Leaving the grasp of England was a risky choice, but courage won over fear,” Felzkowski says. “I believe it’s important to celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, just as I also believe it’s important to remember the sacrifices of many Americans who came before us.”

