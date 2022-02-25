Weekly Radio Addresses highlight bills about teaching, elections

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol highlight the veto of a bill about teaching about race in the classroom and election reform bills passed by lawmakers. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, high school junior Odessa Schwei thanks Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley for allowing her to talk about a bill Gov. Tony Evers vetoed.

The bill would have prohibited teachers from teaching “race or sex stereotyping,” among other things. Schwei says because of her experience as a black female high schooler, she knows how uncomfortable talking about race and discrimination is.

“But as uncomfortable as it can be, we shouldn’t stop teaching about racism just because there are white people in the room,” she says. “And we shouldn’t stop teaching about sexism just because there are men in the room.”

Listen to the address:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Senate Campaigns and Elections Committee Chair Kathleen Bernier touts Republican election reform bills headed to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.

“Our bills clarify the law and make a number of changes to clean up our voter rolls, provide more training for clerks, and get our bigger cities better prepared to prevent late-night reporting of ballots on Election Day,” she says.

She also says at least one of the bills has bipartisan support.

“We should all agree there is nothing wrong with making sure our elections are more secure, more transparent, and more certain when the final votes are tallied,” she says. “The governor should do the right thing and sign these bills into law.”

Listen to the address:

