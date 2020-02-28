Weekly Radio Addresses focuses on tax cut plan, Black History Month

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on the veto of a Republican supported tax cut plan and Black History Month. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, criticized Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a Republican tax cut plan.

He said Evers and his fellow Dems are “making their priorities clear” that they would rather expand government programs than reduce citizens’ taxes.

“If we followed their big-government agenda, I believe our state economy would not be as strong as it is today,” Kuglitsch said.

He also touted the GOP-led 2019-21 “conservative budget” that Evers signed last summer.

— Rep. David Bowen highlighted events by the Legislative Black Caucus honoring Black History Month in this week’s Dem radio address.

But the Milwaukee Dem also said there are many disparities in the state, such as how black students graduate at a 25.7 percent lower rate than white students.

“All children, regardless of zip code, deserve a world class education,” He said. “I look forward to working with Governor Evers to pursue an agenda that includes funding for special education, sparsity aid, and funding for diverse talent retention.”

