Weekly Radio Addresses focused on law enforcement, taxes

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol promote support for law enforcement and changes to withholding tax tables. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In the week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Jesse James, of Altoona, touted the Republican Law Enforcement Support Package.

“Assembly Republicans were proud to introduce a legislative package of bills that supports our law enforcement officers,” he said. “From recruitment and relocation, to retention and recreation, this package aims to address the struggles that departments are facing all across Wisconsin.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220106-gop-address/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted changes to withholding tax tables.

“I know so many Wisconsinites have been stretched thin as businesses wait on materials and supplies, and families are worried about higher prices at the grocery store checkout,” he said. “That’s why I’m glad to be ringing in this brand new year by keeping more money in your pocket.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220106-dem-address/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/