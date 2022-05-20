Weekly Radio Addresses focused on gun violence, investments

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss gun violence and incentivizing investments. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. LaTonya Johnson says while Gov. Tony Evers acts to prevent violence, Republicans have chosen to ignore it.

The Milwaukee Dem criticizes Republicans on gun violence prevention. She also voices the need to do more due to Milwaukee Police recovering 3,279 guns and responding to 17,002 ShotSpotter activations in 2022.

“Back in November of 2019, Governor Evers called for a special session on gun violence. Wisconsin Republicans failed to show up, and have continued year after year to reject widely-supported gun violence prevention policies like universal background checks,” she says. “Despite Republicans’ refusal to act, Governor Evers used his executive authority to invest in tackling crime. The governor directed more than $100 million toward enhancing public safety across the state, including $45 million to support violence prevention efforts and crime victims.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220520demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen says incentivizing startup investments is a key component of Wisconsin’s state economy.

The Fond du Lac Republican highlights AB 759, legislation that aims to protect in-state startups while encouraging growth. He explains the bill provides an additional 12 months for businesses to qualify for early-stage hiring tax credits.

“​​The program allows small businesses to benefit from the necessary capital to develop new products and technologies while also providing high-quality jobs throughout our state,” he says. “At a time when many businesses are struggling to find workers, it’s imperative that we do all we can to help businesses and startups stay in Wisconsin to continue to grow our economy for the future.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220520gopadress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/