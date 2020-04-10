Weekly Radio Addresses focused on election, pandemic stimulus

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Assemblyman Jim Steineke are focused on the spring election and pandemic stimulus spending. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers thanked all voters and poll workers who participated in the April 7 spring election.

But he also slammed “legislative inaction and disappointing decisions” for requiring an in-person election to go forward in the first place.

“From Milwaukee to Green Bay to Eau Claire, Wisconsinites had to make the difficult decision between protecting their health and safety or exercising their fundamental right to vote,” Evers said. “Folks, that’s a choice nobody should ever have to make.”

The guv recommended people maintain social distancing and monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms over the following weeks.

— Rep. Jim Steineke in this week’s GOP radio address said Republican lawmakers are asking Gov. Tony Evers to spend the federal coronavirus stimulus package on “things that will matter the most to our state.”

The Kaukauna Republican said Evers has “sole discretion” over the incoming federal aid of some $2 billion. And he said a GOP letter to Evers recommends the money go towards healthcare, businesses, workers and local governments.

“With families already struggling, now is not the time for tax increases or other economically detrimental policies,” he said.

