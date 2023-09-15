Weekly Radio Addresses focused on election official, workforce development

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol address a vote to remove an election official and workforce development initiatives. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican address, Sen. Cory Tomczyk defends the state Senate’s vote to remove Meagan Wolfe as the state’s top elections official.



The Mosinee Republican charges three Dem appointees to the Wisconsin Elections Commission have gone to “historic lengths to complicate what should be a simple process” and neglected their duty to appoint an administrator.



“Republican senators have heard loud and clear from their constituents on a bipartisan basis,” Tomczyk says. “There is discontent with how our elections are run here in Wisconsin.”



The Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections, and Consumer Protection held a public hearing last month to discuss election administrator Wolfe’s job performance, but she didn’t show. The Senate then voted not to reappoint Wolfe.



“Our vote …represents that with Ms. Wolfe at the helm, too many Wisconsinites don’t have that faith. And if our constituents don’t have that faith, neither do we,” he says. “It’s that simple.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230915gopaddress/



— In this week’s Democratic address, Gov. Tony Evers calls on Republican lawmakers to complete their work on the budget by convening in special session this week and passing his workforce development initiatives.



Evers says his workforce development plan seeks to make targeted investments in high-need areas, especially workforce and education. The package includes subsidies for child care providers and paid family and medical leave.



“These challenges have plagued our state for generations,” Evers says. “And they will only continue holding our economy, our families, and our state back if Republican lawmakers don’t address this issue with the urgency it requires.”



Evers bemoans Republicans rejecting parts of the plan in the state budget despite a record budget surplus and urged bipartisan consensus on the package.



Republican leaders have rejected the call already and proposed their own package of child care bills.



“We’ve seen what can happen when we work together to address critical needs, reach bipartisan consensus and compromise, and put the people of Wisconsin first,” he says.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230915demaddress/

