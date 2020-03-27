Weekly Radio Addresses focused on COVID-19, Safer at Home

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are focused on COVID-19 and the state’s “Safer at Home” order. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers discussed the details of his “Safer at Home” order in this week’s Dem radio address.

Evers highlighted how the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus doesn’t ban people from walking their dogs or riding a bike outside. But he did recommend people “don’t take any unnecessary trips” to limit potential exposure.

“Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, it’s not something I wanted to do, and it’s not something I take lightly,” He said. “We’re all in this together, and we need to help stop the spread of COVID-19… to ensure our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/gov-evers-delivers-weekly-radio-address-concerning-safer-at-home-order/

— In this week’s GOP address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos thanked Wisconsinites “for coming together in this crisis.”

“Whether you agree or disagree with Gov. Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order, we have to follow it,” the Rochester Republican said. “We all want Wisconsin to reopen as soon as possible.”

Vos also said it was “good to hear” that national lawmakers are close to passing another stimulus bill that would offer funds to businesses, people and state and local governments.

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/200326VOS.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/