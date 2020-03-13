Weekly Radio Addresses focused on COVID-19, bipartisan bills in the Assembly

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on the state’s reaction to COVID-19 and bipartisan bills in the Assembly. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In the Dem radio address, Rep. Gordon Hintz said Gov. Tony Evers and his administration is “working around the clock” to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Oshkosh Dem reiterated Wisconsinites take “basic precautions,” such as washing their hands, covering their coughs and avoiding travel to places where community spread is prevalent.

“With the current risk level in states around the country, we all have a responsibility to take this public health issue seriously and help slow its spread,” Hintz said. “State government plays an important role in public health, and the Legislature should not rule out taking action to help people in the event that the spread of the virus increases.”

The Department of Health Services yesterday announced the seventh and eighth confirmed cases of the virus within the state, both in Dane County.

— State Rep. Joan Ballweg in this week’s GOP radio address said she was proud “of all the bipartisan bills” that the Assembly passed this session.

The Markesan Republican said 94 percent of the chamber’s 371 bills had bipartisan support.

“We do have divided government, but despite the media narrative that we are not getting anything done in government, Wisconsin is showing the nation that we are effective and efficient,” she said.

The Assembly wrapped up its session last month, with GOP leadership saying they don’t plan to return other than some possible veto override attempts in April.

