Weekly Radio Addresses focused on continued pandemic response

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address said the bottom line in his “Safer at Home” order is keeping healthcare workers and the public as safe as possible during the rapidly changing COVID-19 crisis.

“And that’s always going to be the bottom line for me: keeping people safe,” Evers said. “At the end of the day, folks, we are all in this together and during the most difficult times, we are called upon to remember our Wisconsin values of kindness, compassion, empathy and respect.”

Evers explained how the order still allows people to take walks outside but recommends people only travel when absolutely necessary, such as a trip to the grocery store or the doctor.

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos broke down the Cares Act federal stimulus package recently signed into law by President Trump.

The Rochester Republican said the law will inject $2.2 trillion into the U.S. economy through payments to families and small businesses, as well as increased unemployment insurance benefits and expanded funds for the healthcare industry to combat the coronavirus.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau is projecting Wisconsin will receive $2.2 billion of the package for state and local governments.

“I want to thank the Wisconsin congressional delegation and especially, President Trump, for providing such comprehensive assistance to the American people when we need it,” Vos said.

