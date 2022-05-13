Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Wisconsin businesses

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about Wisconsin businesses. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen says Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes hurt Wisconsin businesses.

The Fond du Lac Republican slams Evers for breaking the record for most vetoes in one legislative session. He also criticizes the Dem guv for vetoing his bill that would have required the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to submit a plan on how it will use $3 million in the state budget for talent attraction and retention.

“It should not take nearly a full year for a state agency to outline how it will use taxpayer money to implement a program that would help Wisconsin businesses find workers,” he says. “The governor may think the legislature directing state agencies to do their job is unnecessary but the businesses that are desperate for help are likely to disagree.”

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Janis Ringhand touts Gov. Tony Evers’ recent $25 million investment in the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program

The Evansville Dem says Democrats are committed to supporting Wisconsin’s small businesses. Evers’ recent announcement combined with previous funds amount to $75 million in the program.

“Democrats know that we build back better by investing in our communities and are committed to strengthening and supporting our local economies,” she says. “Republicans, on the other hand, talk a big game, but unfortunately don’t deliver. The last thing we need are more giveaways to large corporations like Foxconn, which has failed on almost all of its promises.”

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/