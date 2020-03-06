Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Respect Women Act, combating addiction

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on the Respect Women Act and offering hope against addiction. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling in this week’s Dem radio address touted new bills meant to expand women’s healthcare rights and repeal a state abortion ban.

The La Crosse Dem also slammed Republican lawmakers for “pushing highly-politicized legislation that disregards medical science and best practices.”

“This attack has got to stop,” Shilling said. “And that’s why legislative Democrats have introduced the Respect Women Act.”

The first bill in the rollout would repeal the state’s 19th century abortion ban laws and give women the right to obtain a safe, legal abortion. The second bill would give healthcare professionals the right to deliver accurate medical information to patients and ban state laws restricting what could be discussed.

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/200205DEMRADIO.pdf

— Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, in this week’s GOP radio address said bipartisan action is the reason a series of bills meant to help those suffering from opioid addiction are now law.

Nygren, who spearheaded the HOPE Agenda to tackle opioid addiction, said he “had no idea” about the support he would get and the stories he would hear when he first opened up about his family’s struggle with addiction.

“Substance abuse is not a partisan issue, and it impacts every corner of our state,” Nygren said. “Our work on the HOPE Agenda is a perfect example of how we can work together to address the significant issues facing our state.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/200205GOPRADIO.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/