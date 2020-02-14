Weekly Radio Addresses focus on public education funding, crime bills

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on public school funding and a package of bills on public safety. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Rep. Sondy Pope in this week’s Dem radio address touted the Gov. Tony Evers’ call for a special session to increase public school funding in this week’s radio address.

The Mt. Horeb Dem said Evers plans to return public education to two-thirds state funding with $130 million in equalization aid for school district property tax relief.

“School districts across the state should not have to continue relying on referenda and an increase in their property taxes to ensure their children receive the best education possible,” she said.

— Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, said in this week’s GOP radio address that the Republican “Tougher on Crime” bill package will help keep the public safe.

Sanfelippo said the package contains “common-sense solutions,” like revoking parole from people charged with a crime and increasing penalties for felons caught possessing a firearm.

He cited FBI data showing violent crime rates rose across nearly the whole state between 2008 and 2017 in contrast to a lowering national average over those same years.

“The Tougher on Crime package creates bold, achievable solutions that will make a real difference in our communities,” Sanfelippo said. “Our job is to ensure the areas we represent are safe places to live and work. These initiatives help fulfill that promise and help make a safer Wisconsin.”

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/