Weekly Radio Addresses focus on new year

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focuses on the new year. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Assembly Speaker Robin Vos touted the passage of a “conservative budget” and other laws in a 2019 year-end review for this week’s GOP radio address.

The Rochester Republican said “much was accomplished” in the GOP-controlled Legislature last year and that he expects 2020 to be “even better.” He said the 2019-20 biennial budget was their biggest accomplishment.

Vos said he plans for the Assembly to continue its work on bills from the Speaker’s task forces on adoption, water quality and suicide prevention.

“Despite what you hear in the media, there has been widespread bipartisanship in the Legislature,” Vos said. “Ninety-five percent of the votes in the Assembly were bipartisan, and all the new laws had bipartisan support.”

See the Address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200102GOPRADIO.pdf

— Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, in the Democratic address said the Legislature failed to take care of pressing issues due to “Republican obstructionism.”

Hintz praised Gov. Tony Evers for his efforts on healthcare, public schools and transportation infrastructure. But he also said 2019 “welcomed a new era of divided government” and lamented its lack of legislative accomplishments.

“Republicans made it clear that they would rather avoid giving Governor Evers a win than work on these priorities,” Hintz said. “Despite these political roadblocks, Democrats are committed to continue working hard for you in 2020.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200102DEMRADIO.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/