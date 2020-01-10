Weekly Radio Addresses focus on legalizing medical cannabis, water quality task force

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers the focus is on legalizing medical cannabis and the Speakers Task Force on Water Quality. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Jon Erpenbach highlighted Democratic efforts to legalize medical cannabis in this week’s Dem radio address.

“Late last year, we introduced a bipartisan bill that would legalize physician-supervised access to medical marijuana,” Erpenbach said. “Legalizing medical marijuana will provide safe, legal and regulated options to help patients suffering from chronic pain and other debilitating medical conditions.”

The West Point Dem said “Wisconsin is lagging behind” compared to its neighbors. Illinois legalized recreational marijuana Jan. 1 this year. Recreational marijuana is also legal in Michigan and medical cannabis is legal in Minnesota

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200109-WisDems.pdf

— Rep. Todd Novak touted the results and efforts of the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality in this week’s GOP radio address.

“As chair of the task force, I’m proud that we held 14 public hearings around the state,” the Dodgeville Republican said. “We received input from 70 stakeholder groups and heard testimony from hundreds of citizens. It’s been an unprecedented bipartisan effort.”

The task force produced 13 bills this week, including one that would create a state office on water quality and another that would aid farmers in implementing conservation practices.

Novak said the bills were “only the beginning of a long-term commitment” to addressing Wisconsin’s water quality. He said innovation and bipartisan cooperation would be necessary moving forward.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/190920-WisGOP.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/