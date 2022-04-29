Weekly Radio Addresses focus on environment

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are both focused on the environment. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Eric Wimberger says it’s time to move away from using PFAS and manage cleanup and disposal efforts.

The Green Bay Republican criticizes Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Natural Resources for allowing PFAS-laden bio-solids to be spread over a farm in Marinette.

“Let’s focus on safe PFAS disposal,” he says. “Transitioning to effective, eco-friendly PFAS alternatives and helping those affected who listened to both state officials and private industry that PFAS was safe. As good stewards of the environment we know we need to use the Earth for our survival and advancement but that does not mean we need to abuse it.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220429gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Gary Hebl says ​​actions speak louder than words when it comes to protecting Wisconsin’s environment.

The Sun Prairie Dem criticizes Republicans for what he considers continuing to utter hollow words and pose for pictures around Earth Day every year.

“But when it comes time to actually take action, they come up empty, offering no solutions and dismissing efforts by Democrats to address the problems,” he says. “The people of Wisconsin are tired of waiting. It’s time for real action. Democrats are ready to tackle the issues.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220429demaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/