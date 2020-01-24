Weekly Radio Addresses focus on dark store loophole, state of the state

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focuses on the dark store loophole and the state of the state. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Mark Miller in this week’s Dem radio address slammed Senate Republicans for “cow-towing” to a special interest group.

Miller said the GOP is blocking legislation addressing the so-called “dark store loophole,” which allows large box stores or chain stores to claim that their stores’ property taxes should be assessed at the same rate as vacant stores.

“Imagine the lost revenue to municipalities and school districts if every large chain stops paying their share of property taxes,” the Monona Dem said.

Miller said lawmakers are considering legislation to close the loophole, but Senate Republicans are impeding its progress because of opposition from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, who Miller said “opposes protecting homeowners.”

“The Senate Republican Leadership is cow-towing to WMC and is blocking this bipartisan legislation that would protect property taxpayers,” he said.

See the release:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/wisdems-its-time-to-close-the-dark-store-loophole/

— Rep. Tyler August in this week’s GOP radio address hailed his fellow Republican lawmakers for “working hard to keep the state moving forward.”

“Wisconsin has a strong economy, lower taxes, good schools and continued access to quality health care, thanks to the reforms Republicans have enacted over the past decade,” he said.

The Lake Geneva Republican knocked Gov. Tony Evers as “a liberal governor who pushes a far-left agenda and simply doesn’t believe in open, transparent and limited government.”

“Republicans will continue to work on issues that bring the state together, and we won’t ever stop fighting for Wisconsin taxpayers,” he said.

See the release:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200123GOP.pdf

