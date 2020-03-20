Weekly Radio Addresses focus on COVID-19

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on COVID-19. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address said he was “proud, but frankly, not surprised” of Wisconsinites’ efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Evers cited community spread of the virus within the state, meaning people have tested positive who have no known connection to out-of-state travel.

He recommended people practice social distancing to protect themselves and loved ones and lessen the potential exposure for healthcare workers.

“Your assistance and patience will be critical to protecting you, your family and friends, and our communities,” Evers said. “We’re in this together, Wisconsin. Thank you.”

— In the GOP address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos thanked Wisconsinites “for doing their part” to move the state forward during COVID-19’s spread.

The Rochester Republican asked people to support small businesses affected by a Department of Health Services order limiting mass gatherings to less than 10 people. He also said the state needs blood donations and the elderly need people to check in on them.

“I think we all can agree the residents of Wisconsin are resilient,” Vos said. “We can and will get through this crisis together.”

