Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Black History Month, supporting agriculture

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on Black History Month and supporting agriculture in Wisconsin. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in this week’s Dem radio address emphasized the importance of Black History Month.

“This month in Wisconsin, we celebrate Black history–our history,” he said. “And when I say our history, I mean everyone in our state, because Black history is Wisconsin history.”

Barnes highlighted Vel Phillips, the former secretary of state and the first black woman to hold statewide office, and Ezekiel Gillespie, a former slave who fought for black voting rights in Wisconsin.

“Let’s honor those who came before us by stepping up to be the leaders our families, our communities and our future generations need,” he said.

See the release:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/lt-gov-barnes-delivers-democratic-weekly-radio-address-on-black-history-month-in-wisconsin/

— Rep. Travis Tranel in this week’s GOP radio address hailed efforts by Assembly Republicans to help farmers and ag producers.

Tranel, a Republican and fifth-generation dairy farmer from Cuba City, said “it’s no secret times are tough” but added a tax relief plan unveiled this week would “put dollars directly in the pockets of our farmers.”

“We realize this won’t solve all the challenges, but it should help alleviate a little stress,” he said.

Tranel also highlighted the Dairy Innovation Hub, which he said could “help lay the groundwork for the industry’s future by increasing research and working to expand export markets.”

“It’s a big and bold plan that builds on our efforts from this session,” he said. “We look forward to passing meaningful legislation this spring.”

See the release:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/gop-weekly-radio-address-supporting-agriculture-in-wisconsin/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/