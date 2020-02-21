Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Black History Month, GOP tax cut plan

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on Black History Month and the Republican tax cut plan. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— State Sen. LaTonya Johnson focused on the celebration of Black History Month in this week’s Democratic radio address.

The Milwaukee Dem praised people across the country promoting black history and touted legislation she worked on to prevent discrimination based on hairstyles.

“This month, let us remember and celebrate those who came before us to promote equality and justice,” she said. “Let us also remember that each and every one of us has the power to create change for the better, no matter how big or small. Remember that there is leadership and guidance all around us – we just need to take the time to look around.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/wisdems-weekly-democratic-radio-address-2/

— GOP Rep. John Macco touted the GOP tax cut plan in this week’s Republican radio address.

The Green Bay Republican said the plan would cut middle-class taxes by $250 million using a proposed budget surplus “thanks to responsible budgeting and solid fiscal policy.”

“The Wisconsin Policy Forum reported that Wisconsin’s tax burden is now at the lowest point in 50 years, and we aren’t done yet,” he said. “It’s your money, and you know how to spend it better than the government.”

The plan passed both legislative houses yesterday on a party-line vote in the Senate and with two Dems joining Republicans to support it in the Assembly.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-5/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/