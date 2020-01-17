Weekly Radio Addresses focus on adoption, criminal justice reform

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption and criminal justice reform. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— State Rep. Evan Goyke in this week’s Democratic radio address slammed Republicans for not taking up Dem criminal justice reform efforts.

The Milwaukee Dem said 45 states “have engaged in some degree” of reforms, as well as the federal First Step Act signed into law by President Trump last year.

“Wisconsin is, unfortunately, an outlier due to our continued Republican inaction to address these major issues facing our criminal justice system,” Goyke said. “The fact of the matter is our prison system is at a breaking point.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200116DEMRADIO.pdf

— This week’s GOP radio address goes over the potential impact of bills originating from the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption.

Task force chair Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said she was “especially excited” over eight of the bills that passed the Assembly that would “improve the adoption process.”

“We want kids thriving in loving homes, not languishing in hopelessness,” Dittrich said. “To that end, we are dedicated to making Wisconsin an adoption-friendly state.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200116GOPRADIO.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/