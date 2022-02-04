Weekly Radio Addresses discuss tourism, education

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss tourism grants and education reform. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers said the $20 million in grants for the tourism industry awarded this week will help maintain, promote and bolster the industry.

Evers added the money will be distributed across the state “to help areas that serve as gateways for national and international visitors to experience all Wisconsin has to offer.”

“From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells–and everywhere in between–these projects will bring more folks to our state, encourage them to stay a little longer and spend a few extra bucks, and that means more jobs and economic activity for all the hard-working folks here in Wisconsin,” he said.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220204demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Roger Roth touts a package of bills aimed at reforming the state’s education system he introduced.

The Appleton Republican said increased involvement from parents in the education system has uncovered problems with the state’s schools.

“We establish a parental bill of rights, make it easier to approve and replicate high-performing charter schools, and reform the failing Milwaukee Public School district into smaller community districts,” he said.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220204gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/