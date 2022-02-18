Weekly Radio Addresses discuss State of the State, empowering parents

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about the State of the State and empowering parents. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley highlights parts of Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State address.

The Mason Dem praises Evers for making hard decisions such as investing in small businesses, farming, tourism, lodging and entertainment during the pandemic that helped put Wisconsin on the right track.

“While the Republicans who control the Legislature ignored the pandemic, the governor stepped up and made the tough decisions,” she says. “And now Wisconsinites have returned to work in record numbers, resulting in the lowest unemployment rate in state history.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220218demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Alberta Darling touts the Empowering Parents Agenda.

The River Hills Republican says the bills will make it easier to see how schools are performing, provide parents with more choices to pick the best school for their kids and provide more accountability on how their tax dollars are spent.

“There is a clear divide going on in our country right now. Republicans are siding with parents and their kids,” she says. “The time is now to put children and families first because we can no longer afford to lose another generation of students.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220218gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/