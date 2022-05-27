Weekly Radio Addresses discuss gun violence, Memorial Day

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on gun violence and Memorial Day. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard says Democratic colleges are willing to do anything to prevent senseless and tragic acts of gun violence.

The Madison Dem criticizes Republicans for not taking meaningful action toward curbing gun violence. She also voices a need for change due to 202 incidents of gunfire in schools resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.

“Is someone’s desire to avoid background checks more important than the lives of the children in Uvalde?” she says. “Is someone’s desire to carry around a semi-automatic assault rifle more important than the grief these parents will carry with them for the rest of their lives?”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220526demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Joan Ballweg says many Americans have forgotten the meaning and traditions of Memorial Day.

The Markesan Republican says she hopes for everyone this weekend to honor our fallen soldiers and give thoughts to their families, friends and loved ones.

“In the 14th Senate District, this Memorial Day is extra special after being able to identify four sailors from the USS Oklahoma who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor,” she says. “To Keefe Connolly interred in Markesan, Malcom, LeRoy and Randolph Barber, who returned to the soil of New London, and the countless others who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom; gone, but not forgotten.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220526gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/