Weekly Radio Addresses discuss extra state funds

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin Capitol are focused on extra money in the state’s general fund. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address: Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, touted the $2.9 billion increase in the state’s general fund.

The Joint Finance Committee co-chair said conservative financial moves and tax cuts are reasons for the overall $3.8 billion surplus.

“We continue to be in really sound fiscal shape as a state,” he said. “This is of course due to quality conservative budgeting for the last 10 years, good policy like the tax cuts we’ve seen in the last decade from this Legislature, as well as the influx of massive amounts of federal money into our state in the last two years.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220127gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address: Gov. Tony Evers said his proposed tax cuts will help put money in Wisconsinites’ pockets and bolster the workforce.

Evers wants to give every Wisconsin resident $150 and direct $130 million to child and caregiver tax credits. Evers’ plan would also put an additional $750 million into education.

“My plan puts even more money in your pockets, bolsters our workforce by providing targeted relief to help families with the costs of childcare and caregiving, and makes robust investments in our kids and our schools without raising property taxes,” he said.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220127demaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/