Weekly Radio Addresses discuss election investigation, teaching financial literacy

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers discuss the state of the election investigation and a bill requiring financial literacy instruction for students. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard says it’s time to end former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s election investigation.

The Madison Dem slams Gableman for his comments this week on Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe’s attire.

“With his pockets lined with your tax dollars, he is now on a publicity tour aimed at disparaging public servants and raising his own profile,” Agard says. “It is unfortunate that former Justice Gableman and his taxpayer funded sham continue to embarrass our state.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220414demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Joan Ballweg touts her bill to require all high school students to take one credit of financial literacy to graduate.

The Markesan Republican says financial literacy is “a critical skill that’s often overlooked.”

“With better personal finance knowledge before graduating, students will be better prepared to take control of their personal finances when they go off to college or start their first job after high school,” Ballweg says. “Not to mention, financial security is more likely to lead to a happier, healthier and more prosperous life.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220414gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/