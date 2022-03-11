Weekly Radio Addresses discuss budget surplus, EMS

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers discuss the state budget surplus and emergency medical services. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley says Republicans are playing politics by gaveling in and out of a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers.

“Families shouldn’t have to wait until the next biennial budget passes to get relief,” she says “That’s why Democrats want to return part of the projected $3.8 billion surplus back to where it belongs: the people of Wisconsin.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220311demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski touts a bill aimed at creating sustainable solutions for emergency medical services.

“While the governor’s one-time ARPA funding to address these issues is very much appreciated, it’s only a Band-Aid for a much larger problem,” the Irma Republican says. “This bill provides a long-term, sustainable solution that will ensure all Wisconsinites have a timely response to their emergency medical needs for decades to come.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/220311GOPAddress.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/