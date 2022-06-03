Weekly Radio Addresses criticize vetoes, lack of EMS funding

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss vetoes and shared revenue. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Duey Stroebel slams Gov. Tony Evers for vetoing 126 bills by the end of the most recent legislative session.

The Saukville Republican criticizes the Dem guv for vetoing Republican bills that would have banned vaccine mandates, created a parental bill of rights and increased work search requirements for those on unemployment, among other things.

“Governor Evers’ record-breaking veto explosion means dozens of great policies and reforms are not the law today,” he says. “Wisconsinites should remember what wasn’t accomplished this session and why.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220603gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Janet Bewley slams Republicans for failing to increase local shared revenue to improve emergency medical services.

The Mason Dem blasts Republicans for refusing to increase shared revenue for local governments, which she says is hurting local governments’ ability to respond to emergencies and provide medical services.

“Governor Evers has tried to increase shared revenue payments but the Republicans who control the legislature refused,” she says. “Our neighbors’ lives should not be put in danger because the GOP continually underfunds local governments.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220603demaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/