Weekly Radio Addresses celebrate dairy month

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are celebrating dairy month. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Sondy Pope touts Gov. Tony Evers’ funding for farmers as she celebrates Dairy Month.

The Mt. Horeb Dem praises Evers for directing millions of dollars during the pandemic toward dairy farmers and increasing funding for dairy processor grants.

She added Wisconsinites “need more than the hollow words of support that the Republicans are offering.”

“We need safeguards against unfair, anti-competitive, and abusive business practices that threaten our small farmers,” she says. “Democrats are proud to stand with Governor Evers to protect and improve the quality of life for our family farmers and rural communities.”

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Joan Ballweg recommends ways to celebrate Dairy Month in America’s Dairyland.

The Markesan Republican touts Wisconsin’s strong dairy economy, which makes up a large portion of the state’s agriculture industry. She says Wisconsinites are lucky to have access to “some of the finest dairy products in the world produced right here on local dairy farms.”

“Farm breakfasts are a June Dairy Month tradition, hosted on local dairy farms throughout the state,” she says. “It is a great opportunity to learn more about Wisconsin’s rich dairy heritage and to thank our dairy farmers for providing all those quality dairy products we love.”

