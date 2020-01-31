Weekly Radio Addresses focus on school choice, special session on farming

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on school choice and a special legislative session on farming. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:



— Rep. John Jagler praised the history of school choice programs in the state in this week’s GOP radio address.

The Watertown Republican said the nation’s first school choice program began 30 years ago in Milwaukee “with just seven schools and 300 students.”

He highlighted a visit to the Capitol this week by Vice President Pence to celebrate the anniversary.

“School choice is growing because it allows parents to decide what educational situation’s right

for their child,” Jagler said. “I will always trust parents and we will always fight for educational freedom.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/200130GOP.pdf

— In the Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touted his call for a special session of the Legislature to take up bills that would support farms and rural communities.

Evers first made the announcement during his State of the State address and called on Republicans and Democrats to get together behind the policies.

“Finally, we’re going to bring together folks from different areas and industries across our state,” Evers said. “Now, I know what I’ve been proposing isn’t a silver bullet, but by golly, we have to start somewhere, and we have to start today.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/gov-evers-delivers-democratic-weekly-radio-address-on-special-session-on-rural-prosperity-and-support-for-farmers/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/