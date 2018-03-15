Website helps viewers know when to rescan for repack

A FCC website can help television viewers know when they should rescan their televisions to avoid losing channels because of the spectrum repack.

The FCC’s DTV reception maps now include information on when stations are scheduled to change frequencies for the repack, which is when viewers will have to rescan their televisions to continue getting all of their channels.

The interactive map is available here:

https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps

Twenty-eight television stations in Wisconsin will be affected by the repack, which is the result of a recent spectrum auction. Viewers should know:

–No new equipment is needed

–Over-the-air viewers will have to rescan their channels after a station changes frequencies

–The frequency change does not mean stations will be changing channels. All stations will remain on the same channels as they currently appear on your TV

More resources are also available at the NAB website http://www.tvanswers.org/.

The earliest stations in Wisconsin to be affected are five stations that are part of Phase 2 running from Dec. 1, 2018 to April 12, 2019. The last station affected is part of Phase 10 which starts in May 2020.