Rescan day arrives for numerous TV stations in Wisconsin

Numerous TV stations in Wisconsin have “rescan” days on Friday and are asking viewers to rescan their televisions to avoid losing channels because of the spectrum repack.

By law, nearly 1,000 TV stations across the county must move frequencies to make room for wireless services. TV stations will be moving at different times through the summer of 2020.

Here’s how you can rescan your TV.

Twenty-eight television stations in Wisconsin will be affected by the repack, which is the result of a recent spectrum auction. Viewers should know:

–No new equipment is needed

–Over-the-air viewers will have to rescan their channels after a station changes frequencies

–The frequency change does not mean stations will be changing channels. All stations will remain on the same channels as they currently appear on your TV

Find out when stations in your area are moving by using the zip code search on the NAB website http://www.tvanswers.org/.

The last station affected is part of Phase 10 which starts in May 2020.