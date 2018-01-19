Webinar to help stations with tax changes

A webinar scheduled for Feb. 8 will help Wisconsin businesses, including WBA members, with tax changes related to the personal property tax.

The state budget passed in 2017 included a repeal of the personal property tax. Your WBA was part of a coalition that supported the change. WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind testified twice in support of the repeal.

Now that the change is coming, we’re here to help you navigate the tax changes.

A free webinar is scheduled for Feb. 8 aimed at helping Wisconsin businesses comply with the new tax regulations. Registration ends Feb. 6.

Information about the webinar has been emailed to the managers of WBA member stations. Any WBA members interested in participating should contact the WBA at contact@wi-broadcasters.org.

We hope you will take advantage of this webinar.