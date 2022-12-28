WBA, Wisconsin Army National Guard boost partnership

I’m baaaack! Many of you knew me as Shannon Kilcoyne, when I worked with my beloved WBA previously. Years later…after marriage, a new name, a child, and a few promotions…I am thrilled to return to this partnership with you! In October, I assumed the role of Commander of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Recruiting & Retention Battalion. Next to me, is Command Sergeant Major Chris Beron; he is our most senior enlisted member of our battalion and my trusted advisor. He lives in Superior and works in Madison. We are both on active duty in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Chris has 29 years of service, and I have 24. Where did the time go?

One of the first things I did after assuming command, was set up a meeting with your WBA team. After lots of laughs and catching up, we got to business. They brought Chris and me up to speed with NCSA/PEP program changes and WBA events and priorities.

We shared with them that our contracting process is moving along (albeit, excruciatingly slowly), and how committed we are to our partnership. We also shared our recruiting challenges with them and asked for a new kind of support from the WBA and its members. The ideas flowed, and we are honored to be given some time to speak with your Board of Directors in January.

You’ll hear from us in your newsletters, and we will become a household name again – an active partner with your organization and your members. Chris and I are excited about our future and this partnership, and I am eager to reconnect with my WBA family once again. We are forever grateful for the support that you give to your military.

FORWARD!

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Shannon Hellenbrand

Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Chris Beron