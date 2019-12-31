WBA updates job postings process

The WBA is updating its job postings system which, we hope, will mean an easier experience for those posting jobs available on our website.

The new job posting form lives in the “MyWBA” area of the WBA website. If you’ve already created a login to get into the MyWBA area of the website, you’re good to go. If you haven’t yet done that, please start here. (If you’ve posted a job to our website in the last four months, you’ve already got a MyWBA login.)

To post a job available, go into “MyWBA” and click on “Jobs Available” in the left side menu. There you will see all the current jobs available. In the upper right side of the page, click on the “Add” button. There you will find the form.

The form items should be self-explanatory, but here are a few tips:

–“Publish End” and “Expiration Date” should be the same.

–You need not fill anything into the “Search Descrpition,” but be sure to select at least one of the “Categories.”

–“Location” should be the city the job is in.

–“Application information” should include a link or information about how you’d like an applicant to contact you. If you have an application URL, you’re strongly encouraged to include that in both the main description area and “Application Information.”

–“Search Results Image” should be a company or station logo. If you don’t have one handy, no worries. We can add that for you.

When you click “Done,” the posting will be reviewed by our staff before publishing, which should take no more than one business day.

Please let us know if you run into any problems: contact@wi-broadcasters.org