WBA Student Award competition opens Dec. 10

Published November 7, 2019

The 2019 WBA Student Awards competition will open for entries on Dec. 10 with a deadline of Jan. 18, 2020. The competition is open to high school and college students throughout Wisconsin.

Awards categories include: audio storytelling, news writing, sports play-by-play, general entertainment program, website, newscast, features, promotional announcements, podcast, social media and many more.

The full list of categories and all the contest rules can be found in the Student Awards program on the WBA website

The awards will be handed out March 7 at the WBA Student Seminar during the keynote luncheon. The Student Seminar will be held at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton.

