WBA slate of officers, directors announced

The WBA Nominating Committee has set a slate of officers and directors for consideration by the WBA general membership. The committee made the following nominations, which will be voted upon by the general membership during the WBA Summer Conference in June.

Officers

Vice Chair – Radio, Chair Elect: Aleese Fielder, NRG Media, Wausau/Stevens Point

Vice Chair – TV: Judson Beck, WFRV-TV, Green Bay

Treasurer: Jeff Wright, Midwest Communications, Green Bay

Secretary: Anna Engelhart, WKOW-TV, Madison

Two-Year Director Terms

Director (Radio – NW District): Suzanne Hoffman, Sparta/Tomah Broadcasting, Sparta/Tomah

Director (TV – NE District): Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay

Director (TV – SE District): Anne Brown, WDJT-TV/CBS & Telemundo, Milwaukee

Director (Radio – SW District): Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family, Madison

As Anna Engelhart is currently mid-term of her TV-SW Director position, if Engelhart is elected Secretary, Lyle Banks, WISC-TV, Madison would be nominated to fill the remainder of Engelhart’s unexpired term.

As Jeff Wright was mid-term in his Radio-NE Director position, if Wright is elected Treasurer, Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc would be nominated to fill the remainder of Wright’s unexpired term.

Mid-term Directors not facing re-election include:

Director (Radio – SE District): Andrea Hansen, Audacy, Milwaukee

Director (TV – NW District): Chris Palmer, WKBT-TV, La Crosse

At-large Directors are appointed by the Board; the committee recommended the Board appoint Terry Davis, Radio Plus, Fond du Lac; Betsy Keefe, WSAW-TV, Wausau; Jeff Tyler, iHeartMedia, Madison/Milwaukee; and reappoint Marta Bechtol, Educational Communications Board , Madison/Statewide (representing non-commercial broadcasting) and Dennis Klas, Heartland Video, Plymouth (representing our Associate membership).

At-large mid-term Directors not facing re-election include Sean Dwyer, WXOW-TV, La Crosse. WBA Board Chair Jan Wade will continue to serve in the position until Dec. 1, 2023 according to a board approved change in 2022 allowing Lupita Montoto to carry out the remainder of her term as chair starting Dec. 1, 2023. She served as chair from June 2022 until December 2022 and will finish out her term from December 2023 until June 2024. Between June 2023 and December 2023, she will take the role of Immediate Past Chair. Wade will serve a 12 month term as chair from December 2022 until December 2023, at which point she will take the position of Immediate Past Chair.