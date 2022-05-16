WBA slate of officers, directors announced

The WBA Nominating Committee has set a slate of officers and directors for consideration by the WBA general membership.

As provided by WBA by-laws, Lupita Montoto, La Movida Radio, Madison, the current WBA Vice Chair and Chair-Elect, will automatically be elevated to the position of Chair of the Board at the 2022 WBA General Membership meeting. The committee made the following nominations, which will be voted upon by the general membership during the WBA Summer Conference in June.

Officers

Vice Chair – TV, Chair Elect: Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee

Vice Chair – Radio: Aleese Fielder, NRG Media, Wausau/Stevens Point

Treasurer: Judson Beck, WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV, La Crosse/Eau Claire

Secretary: Colleen Valkoun, iHeartMedia, Milwaukee

Two-Year Director Terms

Director (Radio – SE District): Andrea Hansen, Audacy, Milwaukee

Director (TV – SW District): Anna Eneglhart, WKOW-TV, Madison

Director (Radio – NE District): Jeff Wright, Midwest Communications, Green Bay

Director (TV – NW District): Chris Palmer, WKBT-TV, La Crosse

*Director (TV – NE District): Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay (Steve Lavin would complete the term started by Mike Smith who is retiring in June.)

Mid-term Directors not facing re-election include:

Director (Radio – NW District): Suzanne Hoffman, Sparta/Tomah Broadcasting, Sparta/Tomah

Director (TV – SE District): Anne Brown, WDJT-TV/CBS & Telemundo, Milwaukee

Director (Radio – SW District): Herb Cody, QueenB Radio, Platteville

The 2021-2022 WBA Board of Directors will also include Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison, who will remain as ex-officio Past Chair.

At-large Directors are appointed by the Board; the committee recommended the Board appoint Lyle Banks, WISC-TV, Madison; Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc; and reappoint Sean Dwyer, WXOW-TV, La Crosse.

At-large mid-term Directors not facing re-election include Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family, Madison; Marta Bechtol, Educational Communications Board, Madison/Statewide (representing non-commercial broadcasting); and Dennis Klas, Heartland Video, Plymouth (representing our Associate membership).