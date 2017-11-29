WBA renews sales training services

The WBA has renewed its contract with Insight Edge Weekly and Local Broadcast Sales in order to continue to provide you, our valued WBA members, with these popular services.

Insight Edge Weekly Advertiser Intelligence Service give you access to the industry’s premier newsletter service giving you quick, useful, and current highlights of 14 key advertising categories: automotive, department stores, digital media, dining/grocery, electronics, employment, entertainment, financial, furniture, health care, media recap, real estate/home improvement, telecom, and travel.

WBA general managers and sales managers receive an email every Monday from your WBA to help you get your week started in a customer-centered manner. The service includes several benefits that you will find helpful in your day-to-day activities in the street. Sales managers, if you have additional sales personnel you would like to be on our list, just let us know and we’ll be more than happy to send Insight Edge Weekly to them, as well.

The Monday morning email also includes a terrific tutorial, customized for Wisconsin, on how you can use this popular WBA member benefit.

The LBS webinar is offered on the second Tuesday of every month and provides sales ideas and training for sales staffs. Sales managers of WBA member stations should watch their emails for details when new webinars are scheduled.

We hope you continue to enjoy these WBA Member Services.